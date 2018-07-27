Inquiry: Zondo to request Ramaphosa to intervene in getting security clearances

The delay in the start of the inquiry has been attributed to investigators not receiving the top-secret clearance they need from the State Security Agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo has confirmed he will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene so investigators working for the commission can finally get the security clearance.

Zondo says he believes it’s time ‘the powers that be’ step in to ensure the team of investigators working on the state capture inquiry get the top-secret security clearance.

“I will be communicating with the President to say the delays we’ve experienced in regard to the secret clearances have reached a level where we must ask for his intervention.”

He rejected suggestions that the delay may be as a result of sabotage or an effort to halt the inquiry.

“I’m not able to say there is anybody who has done anything that is aimed at sabotaging the commission.”

Zondo said he’s confident they’re prepared for the first set of hearings expected to start on 20 August.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)