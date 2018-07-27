Popular Topics
Hundreds of Zimbabweans stage peace march ahead of elections

Ahead of the march, Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira said international election observers would leave the country with a pleasant story to tell.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is hosting the #ZimPeaceFestival where citizens from all walks of life have been invited to pray for peace and political tolerance ahead of the 2018 elections on Monday. Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is hosting the #ZimPeaceFestival where citizens from all walks of life have been invited to pray for peace and political tolerance ahead of the 2018 elections on Monday. Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
Masechaba Sefularo Refilwe Pitjeng 3 hours ago

HARARE - Hundreds of Zimbabweans, some carrying the national flag, have staged a peace march in central Harare on Friday ahead of the historic polls.

Brass bands and drum majorettes have marched through the busy central business district, while gospel musicians played on the back of an open lorry.

This was the start of the Zimbabwe Peace Festival, organised by churches and the state tourism authority ahead of Monday’s elections.

Hundreds of people marched in central Harare to Glamis Arena, the venue for Friday’s free gospel concert.

The concert and the march are meant to promote peace ahead of Monday’s election.

Ahead of the march, Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira said international election observers would leave the country with a pleasant story to tell.

The run-up to these polls has been the most peaceful in years, but opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has warned the authorities against rigging or cheating.

Leading economic indicators for Zimbabwe ahead of the country's elections. Picture: AFP.

