Home Affairs to deploy more staff at Beitbridge ahead of Zim elections

Zimbabweans head to the polls on Monday for the first general election since the removal of former President Robert Mugabe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has deployed additional staff to the Beitbridge border post in anticipation of higher traveller volumes ahead of the elections in Zimbabwe.

Those living in South Africa say they’re ready to go home and vote.

One Zimbabwean national said: “We want change, I’m here in South Africa because of the situation in Zimbabwe. I’ve lost a lot, I’ve lost my business [and] I’m not with my family.”

“I’m intending to go and vote on Monday so that my voice can also be heard,” said another.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)