Hawks to probe mismanagement of Sassa funds at Soshanguve centre

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are to investigate a Soshanguve place of safety.

On Thursday, Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza paid the Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Youth Care Centre a surprise visit after learning of allegations levelled against management.

Allegations of child neglect, mismanagement of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds, state of disrepair and substance abuse have been levelled against centre prompting the MECs visit.

It follows an article carried in a newspaper which had claimed the centre was abusing Sassa-issued funds.

The MEC says these claims are untrue but she was still concerned over the accusations.

“I will be speaking to Sassa about it just to find out more of what is happening, but I was also informed that the matter is now with the hawks and they are investigating this R7 million.”