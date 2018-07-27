Hawks to probe mismanagement of Sassa funds at Soshanguve centre
Allegations of child neglect, mismanagement of Sassa funds, state of disrepair and substance abuse have been levelled against the Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Youth Care Centre.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are to investigate a Soshanguve place of safety.
On Thursday, Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza paid the Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Youth Care Centre a surprise visit after learning of allegations levelled against management.
Allegations of child neglect, mismanagement of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds, state of disrepair and substance abuse have been levelled against centre prompting the MECs visit.
It follows an article carried in a newspaper which had claimed the centre was abusing Sassa-issued funds.
The MEC says these claims are untrue but she was still concerned over the accusations.
“I will be speaking to Sassa about it just to find out more of what is happening, but I was also informed that the matter is now with the hawks and they are investigating this R7 million.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.