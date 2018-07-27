Gautrain and Untu to hold lengthy wage talks, strike looms

Untu has rejected Bombela's offer of an 8.5% salary hike and is demanding 10% a housing allowance and bonuses.

JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain management and United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) will hold lengthy wage talks this weekend in a bid to avoid a strike next week.

Untu has rejected Bombela's offer of an 8.5% salary hike and is demanding 10% a housing allowance and bonuses.

Guatrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says: “By Sunday afternoon at the very latest, we will inform passengers and the media of the operational plan for Monday. In the meantime, we do hope that an amicable settlement can be reached.”