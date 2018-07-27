Gautrain and Untu to hold lengthy wage talks, strike looms

Zuma lawyers given deadline to submit application for stay of prosecution
Local
Untu has rejected Bombela's offer of an 8.5% salary hike and is demanding 10% a housing allowance and bonuses.
JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain management and United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) will hold lengthy wage talks this weekend in a bid to avoid a strike next week.
Untu has rejected Bombela's offer of an 8.5% salary hike and is demanding 10% a housing allowance and bonuses.
Guatrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says: “By Sunday afternoon at the very latest, we will inform passengers and the media of the operational plan for Monday. In the meantime, we do hope that an amicable settlement can be reached.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.