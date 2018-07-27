-
1,500 migrants have died in Mediterranean in 2018, Italy deadliest route - UNWorld
5 arrested in Lwandle protestsLocal
Ramaphosa: Putin was relaxed about SA's position on nuclear dealBusiness
Zuma says he’ll campaign for ANC ahead of pollsPolitics
BRICS members involved in first public-private partnership investment projectLocal
AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol priceLocal
'Frasier' to make TV return
CBS Television Studios are currently in the very, very early stages of rebooting the popular sitcom - which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004 on NBC.
LONDON - CBS Television Studios and Kelsey Grammer are reportedly exploring the opportunity to bring back Frasier.
CBS Television Studios are currently in the very, very early stages of rebooting the popular sitcom - which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004 on NBC - with its original star Grammer, though the project isn't yet officially in development.
According to Deadline, the 63-year-old actor - who played psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the show - is currently meeting with writers, who are pitching different concepts for the potential follow-up.
But it is believed the programme would be a reboot, likely set in a new city.
Frasier was first introduced as a character in the Boston-set Cheers before relocating to his hometown of Seattle to start a new life as a radio presenter in Frasier.
The show's finale - which was watched by almost 34 million viewers when it aired in May 2004 - saw the lead character leave for Chicago with his girlfriend Charlotte (Laura Linney), rather than take up a job offer in San Francisco.
In its 11 seasons, Frasier won a record-breaking 37 Primetime Emmy awards, including five wins in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series and four acting honours for Grammer.
If the reboot does go ahead, it seems Grammer has had a change of heart as he previously insisted he'd like to keep both Frasier and Cheers in the past.
Asked in December 2016 if he'd be open to the idea of either show returning, he said: "No, I'm very happy with what I'm doing now. I look back at the past as a very fond place and I'd like to keep it that way."
