Fawu hails ruling on labour brokers as victory for all workers
JOHANNESBURG - The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) has welcomed the judgment by the Constitutional Court which has effectively banned labour brokers from supplying workers with jobs for longer than three months.
The ruling means workers that earn less than R205,000 per annum are eligible to become permanent employees of the main employer after three months.
Fawu Secretary General Katishi Masemola said: “It’s a victory for all workers really, not just for Numsa. Numsa will take the credit because it’s an affiliate of Saftu and Saftu will take credit, but otherwise, it is a victory for all workers in the economy.”
Masemola says the unions will ensure the ruling is implemented.
“We were all in support of it and that why we’re delighted. We are going to use this to make sure that all workers who are supposed to be converted into permanent employment are actually employed as such.”
GROUNDBREAKING RULING
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it's celebrating a historic, groundbreaking judgment handed down against labour brokers in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
Saftu believes the court has dealt a deadly blow to the labour brokering industry and signals one of the biggest victories for workers in recent times.
The federation says employers have used labour brokers in order to avoid having to comply with laws which protect the rights of workers.
It says this resulted in a form of human trafficking where workers are hired out with no job security, lower wages and worse conditions.
