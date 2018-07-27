Employers warned to take note of labour broker ruling
The court has ruled that a worker placed by a labour broker at a company becomes that company's employee with no contractual ties to the labour broker after three months.
PRETORIA - Employers have been warned to take note of the Constitutional Court's interpretation of the Labour Relations Act, which means that workers hired from a labour broker become their permanent employees after three months.
The apex court handed down the judgment on Thursday in the matter between a temporary employment service and trade union Numsa.
The court has ruled that a worker placed by a labour broker at a company becomes that company's employee with no contractual ties to the labour broker after three months.
Speaking on Radio 702, labour lawyer Sherisa Rajah says that employers need to be aware of the implications of this ruling.
"The cautionary point for us as labour lawyers is to go to the market to say to employers "this could be a substantial liability for you if you have not budgeted for this cost."
Numsa says it will continue its fight to have labour brokers banned.
Popular in Business
-
Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal
-
Puma wrongfooted by 'ugly' sneaker trend
-
CCMA: ConCourt's labour ruling will change lives of vulnerable workers
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
-
#RandReport: Rand falls as dollar bulls return; stocks higher
-
Ramaphosa: Technological advances can bring new ways of service delivery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.