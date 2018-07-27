De Lille hopes disgruntled caucus members rise above differences

The DA's city caucus was forced to withdraw their plans to vote her out at a council meeting on Thursday, after De Lille struck a deal with party leader Mmusi Maimane.

CAPE TOWN – Patricia de Lille has survived yet another attempt to unseat her as the city's longest-running mayor.

She's reached an agreement with the Democratic Alliance (DA) that it won't try to remove her through a motion of no confidence until she's defended herself in public on a myriad of allegations levelled against her.

She says she's committed to concluding a disciplinary process against her, as soon as possible.

Mayor De Lille says she hopes disgruntled councillors in her caucus will be able to rise above their differences.

“They must continue doing and carry out their responsibilities. And I continue to carry out my responsibilities.”

The DA will now have to reformulate misconduct charges against her.

A panel of the DA's Federal Legal Commission will then sit for three days next month to consider the evidence and hear arguments.

“There's a commitment from both my side and the party's side that we need to speed this process up and get it over and done with as soon as possible.”

The media will be allowed to attend the disciplinary proceedings at De Lille's request.

