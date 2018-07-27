CT records 74% increase in land invasions year-on-year

About 295 have been recorded between January and May. By this time last year, there were only 110.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's seen an unprecedented 74% increase in land invasions year-on-year.

Between January and the end of June, 67,000 illegal structures were removed by the City of Cape Town.

The city says illegal settlements are not catered for in its current budget or resource allocation.

The 295 recorded protests between January and May are not all separate incidents and include multiple flare-ups in the same area and centred on the same issue.

Data collection company Municipal IQ has found there were 144 major service delivery protests recorded across South Africa since January.

Last year, there were 173 demonstrations in total and in 2016 it was 137.