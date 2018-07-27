CT International Airport nominated for best airport in Africa
The World Travel Awards were founded in 1993 by an international jury of hospitality experts.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport has been nominated among one of the best airports on the continent by the World Travel Awards.
The awards were founded in 1993 by an international jury of hospitality experts.
Spokesperson for the Economic Opportunities Bianca Capazorio says a number of businesses, as well as the Cape Town Cruise Terminal, are also up for the award.
“The airport has been named in the top airport [category], and it’s not the first time Cape Town International Airport has received honours. It has won several awards this year already including the Skytrax Award for the best airport in Africa.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
