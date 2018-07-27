CT council speaker to receive Bowman report on De Lille allegations

In January a preliminary investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan blew the lid on alleged corruption at the city's transport authority. It also suggested Patricia de Lille be probed for corruption cover-ups.

CAPE TOWN - A report which could be used to formulate fresh disciplinary charges against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is expected to be handed to the city speaker by the middle of next month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be reformulating disciplinary charges against the mayor, following an agreement reached between them, that staved off a second motion of no confidence being tabled against her on Thursday.

While De Lille and the DA appear to be looking for an amicable way to settle their differences, they won't, however, be dropping pending court cases against each other.

In January a preliminary investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan blew the lid on alleged corruption at the city's transport authority. It also suggested De Lille be probed for corruption cover-ups.

City speaker Dirk Smit says he's expecting the section of the Bowman investigation that deals with allegations against De Lille to be submitted to him by the second week of August.

But he says he won't be led by the DA on council disciplinary matters.

De Lille says she wants to see all the evidence to adequately prepare her defence.

“We have to start afresh, and I will wait for the Federal Legal Commission to send me the charges.”

Notwithstanding this new disciplinary process, De Lille still plans to go ahead with a High Court review of an internal party report on which earlier charges against her were based.

The DA will also not be withdrawing its appeal against last month's court ruling that reinstated De Lille's party membership.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)