CT authorities recover 5 rifles & ammunition after tip-off
The city's JP Smith says the members worked on the information over the past few days after receiving a tip-off.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) recovered five rifles and a large amount of ammunition hidden in a steel waste bin in Muizenberg.
The city's JP Smith says the members worked on the information over the past few days after receiving a tip-off.
Smith says the investigation has been handed over to the SA Police Service provincial task team.
“I wish to thank the SIU members for their determination in seeing this through as well as those members of the public who assisted us with the tip-offs that made these successes possible.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.