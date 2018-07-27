CT authorities recover 5 rifles & ammunition after tip-off

The city's JP Smith says the members worked on the information over the past few days after receiving a tip-off.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) recovered five rifles and a large amount of ammunition hidden in a steel waste bin in Muizenberg.

Smith says the investigation has been handed over to the SA Police Service provincial task team.

“I wish to thank the SIU members for their determination in seeing this through as well as those members of the public who assisted us with the tip-offs that made these successes possible.”

