Cristiano Ronaldo fined €3.2 million in tax evasion case
The 33-year-old is accused of evading 5.7 million euros in taxes; he has denied the allegations.
MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo will be fined €3.2 million and sentenced to 24 months in prison, a sentence he is unlikely to serve, after settling a tax evasion case with Spanish tax authorities, the prosecutor said on Friday.
The 33-year-old is accused of evading €5.7 million euros in taxes. He has denied the allegations.
Ronaldo is unlikely to go to prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.
The football star will be required to pay the €3.2-million fine plus the €5.7 million in back taxes, €1 million in accrued interest and €250-per-day for the 48 months covering the prison sentence.
This amount is likely to be only part of the striker’s fines over the case, which is expected to rise to around €19 million in total.
