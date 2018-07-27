Collins, Deng and McGee among NBA stars for 2018 Africa Game
The NBA Africa Game 2018 will once again feature a Team Africa vs. Team World format.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association on Friday announced the full roster of players and coaches who will participate in the NBA Africa Game 2018, the NBA’s third game in Africa.
The games will take place on 4 August at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.
The NBA Africa Game 2018 will once again feature a Team Africa vs. Team World format.
Team Africa will be composed of players born in Africa or with direct family ties to the continent, and Team World will be composed of players from the rest of the world.
In honour of the centenary of Nelson Mandela, the game will be played in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Tickets are available by visiting Computicket.com or Computicket.
The teams:
TEAM AFRICA
Luol Deng (Los Angeles Lakers; South Sudan) and Ian Mahinmi (Washington Wizards; France; parent from Benin) join Team Africa, which already includes Al-Farouq Aminu (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.; parents from Nigeria), Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte Hornets; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans; Mali), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic; France; parent from Algeria), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Republic of the Congo), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Oklahoma City Thunder; France; parent from Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).
Team Africa will be coached by Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.
TEAM WORLD
John Collins (Atlanta Hawks; US), JaVale McGee (Lakers; US), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks; US) and Marvin Williams (Hornets; US) join Team World, which already includes Harrison Barnes (Mavericks; US), Danilo Gallinari (LA Clippers; Italy; BWB Europe 2003), Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs; US), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks; US), and Hassan Whiteside (Heat; US)
Team World will be coached by Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina (Italy).
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.