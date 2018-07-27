Collins, Deng and McGee among NBA stars for 2018 Africa Game

JOHANNESBURG – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association on Friday announced the full roster of players and coaches who will participate in the NBA Africa Game 2018, the NBA’s third game in Africa.

The games will take place on 4 August at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will once again feature a Team Africa vs. Team World format.

Team Africa will be composed of players born in Africa or with direct family ties to the continent, and Team World will be composed of players from the rest of the world.

In honour of the centenary of Nelson Mandela, the game will be played in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Tickets are available by visiting Computicket.com or Computicket.

The teams:

TEAM AFRICA

Luol Deng (Los Angeles Lakers; South Sudan) and Ian Mahinmi (Washington Wizards; France; parent from Benin) join Team Africa, which already includes Al-Farouq Aminu (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.; parents from Nigeria), Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte Hornets; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans; Mali), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic; France; parent from Algeria), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Republic of the Congo), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Oklahoma City Thunder; France; parent from Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).

Team Africa will be coached by Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.

TEAM WORLD

John Collins (Atlanta Hawks; US), JaVale McGee (Lakers; US), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks; US) and Marvin Williams (Hornets; US) join Team World, which already includes Harrison Barnes (Mavericks; US), Danilo Gallinari (LA Clippers; Italy; BWB Europe 2003), Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs; US), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks; US), and Hassan Whiteside (Heat; US)

Team World will be coached by Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina (Italy).