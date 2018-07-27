Chamisa vows to put stop to Zanu-PF election rigging
Zimbabwean presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa also accused the party of killing his predecessor Morgan Tsvangirai.
HARARE - Zimbabwean presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has told his supporters that he will put a stop to what he claims is 38 years of elections rigging by Zanu-PF.
Chamisa was addressing thousands of MDC Alliance supporters at Chibuku stadium, just outside Harare.
"Happiness is knocking at your door."
Nelson Chamisa told Zimbabweans that they need him.
"For your sanctity, for your dignity, for your happiness, you must in invest in your 40-year-old who is a child of the liberation struggle."
He says that for 38 years Zanu-PF has been rigging elections.
"For 38 years, this far and no further."
He also accused the party of killing his predecessor Morgan Tsvangirai.
"And they thought that by killing Morgan Tsvangirai they'd kill the struggle. Little did they know that they were rekindling a brighter flame, a flame that will consume dictatorship in this country."
He told his supporters they will receive title deeds if they vote for him.
