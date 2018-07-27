BRICS members involved in first public-private partnership investment project
The launch of the Kluchevskoye Gold Mining Project’s been announced on the fringes of the BRICS Summit wrapping in Sandton on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - All five BRICS member states are involved in the first-ever industrial public-private partnership investment project.
It involves a pre-production investment of $500 million in a gold mining project in the Chita region of Eastern Siberia.
The launch of the Kluchevskoye Gold Mining Project’s been announced on the fringes of the BRICS Summit wrapping in Sandton on Friday.
Driving force is India’s Sun Group vice chairman Shiv Khemka, a member of the BRICS business forum, who says he prefers to get things done rather than wait for them to happen.
The project with participation from companies in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa involves an open-pit mine with an expected production of 6,5 tonnes a year.
This model form of intentional cooperation has drawn the interest of investors and industrialists from across the BRICS regions.
WATCH #BRICS Media Briefing https://t.co/4QHq0xsN7f— BRICS_10 (@BRICS_10) July 27, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Where to watch tonight's lunar eclipse
-
Alleged cash heist kingpin’s long list of crimes
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Zuma: I'll tell the truth because I like honesty
-
Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal
-
Ramaphosa: Putin was relaxed about SA's position on nuclear deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.