BRICS members involved in first public-private partnership investment project

The launch of the Kluchevskoye Gold Mining Project’s been announced on the fringes of the BRICS Summit wrapping in Sandton on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - All five BRICS member states are involved in the first-ever industrial public-private partnership investment project.

It involves a pre-production investment of $500 million in a gold mining project in the Chita region of Eastern Siberia.

The launch of the Kluchevskoye Gold Mining Project’s been announced on the fringes of the BRICS Summit wrapping in Sandton on Friday.

Driving force is India’s Sun Group vice chairman Shiv Khemka, a member of the BRICS business forum, who says he prefers to get things done rather than wait for them to happen.

The project with participation from companies in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa involves an open-pit mine with an expected production of 6,5 tonnes a year.

This model form of intentional cooperation has drawn the interest of investors and industrialists from across the BRICS regions.