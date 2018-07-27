Alleged cash heist kingpin’s long list of crimes
The Hawks and Crime Intelligence arrested Wellington Cenenda, also known as Bibi, during an operation in Bloemfontein on Thursday night.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has learnt the suspect believed to be a cash-in-transit heist kingpin has a string of run-ins with the law dating as far back as 1993.
While the man is suspected of being linked to at least two dozen cash-van-attacks, he was arrested on a 2016 murder charge.
EWN has seen a police report which reveals Cenenda’s first run-in with the law was more than two decades ago, which saw him convicted of theft.
Since then, he’s been linked to numerous carjackings, heists and even murder. But in almost all the instances, the cases were withdrawn.
In 2016, Cenenda and a gang were allegedly planning to execute a heist in Kriel, Mpumalanga, when the police swooped on them.
An alleged accomplice was killed in the shootout that followed, Cenenda appeared in court with others on a charge of murder but absconded.
The Hawks confirmed the arrest, adding that investigations to link him to more crimes are ongoing.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
