AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol price

CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists can expect a very small increase in the price of fuel with a possibility of a decrease in the price of diesel.

This will be welcomed news for motorists as there have been a number of fuel price increases in recent months.

Since April, motorists have been paying more than R2.26 per litre of petrol and R2.35 per litre of diesel.

The AA's Layton Beard said: “We are looking at a very nominal increase in the price of petrol and illuminating paraffin of around 4 cents. And perhaps even a decrease in the price of diesel by around 4 cents. And this is really off the back of a stronger rand and stable international petroleum prices.”

Beard says the trend could continue.

“We may see a similar situation in September. This is good news for consumers although it’s an increase, it’s not a significant increase as the ones we’ve seen in the past four months.”

