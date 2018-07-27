AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol price

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol price

The AA's Layton Beard says this is good news for consumers although it’s an increase, it’s not a significant increase as the ones consumers have seen in the past four months.

Petrol station. Picture: EWN
Petrol station. Picture: EWN
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists can expect a very small increase in the price of fuel with a possibility of a decrease in the price of diesel.

This will be welcomed news for motorists as there have been a number of fuel price increases in recent months.

Since April, motorists have been paying more than R2.26 per litre of petrol and R2.35 per litre of diesel.

The AA's Layton Beard said: “We are looking at a very nominal increase in the price of petrol and illuminating paraffin of around 4 cents. And perhaps even a decrease in the price of diesel by around 4 cents. And this is really off the back of a stronger rand and stable international petroleum prices.”

Beard says the trend could continue.

“We may see a similar situation in September. This is good news for consumers although it’s an increase, it’s not a significant increase as the ones we’ve seen in the past four months.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA