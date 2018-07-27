AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol price
The AA's Layton Beard says this is good news for consumers although it’s an increase, it’s not a significant increase as the ones consumers have seen in the past four months.
CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists can expect a very small increase in the price of fuel with a possibility of a decrease in the price of diesel.
This will be welcomed news for motorists as there have been a number of fuel price increases in recent months.
Since April, motorists have been paying more than R2.26 per litre of petrol and R2.35 per litre of diesel.
The AA's Layton Beard said: “We are looking at a very nominal increase in the price of petrol and illuminating paraffin of around 4 cents. And perhaps even a decrease in the price of diesel by around 4 cents. And this is really off the back of a stronger rand and stable international petroleum prices.”
Beard says the trend could continue.
“We may see a similar situation in September. This is good news for consumers although it’s an increase, it’s not a significant increase as the ones we’ve seen in the past four months.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Where to watch tonight's lunar eclipse
-
Alleged cash heist kingpin’s long list of crimes
-
Zuma: I'll tell the truth because I like honesty
-
Inquiry: Zondo to request Ramaphosa to intervene in getting security clearances
-
Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal
-
Police arrest suspected cash-in-transit heist gang kingpin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.