5 arrested in Lwandle protests

A truck was set alight during the demonstrations on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Five people have been arrested during violent protests in Lwandle, Strand on Friday.

A truck was set alight during the demonstrations on Thursday.

The motive for the protest is unclear at this stage.

Police are monitoring the area.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Five suspects were arrested for illegal gathering, a truck was set alight and no injuries were reported.”