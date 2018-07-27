4 seriously injured in CT shooting incident

Lesufi admits to flaws in his dept after Hoërskool Overvaal ConCourt ruling
Officials say the incident happened at a residence in the community late on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - Four people have been wounded in a shooting spree in Windermere, Cape Town.
Paramedics attended to four victims with serious bullet wounds.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital.
ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen said: “ER24, as well as Metro EMS, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
