4 people wounded in Kensington shooting

The area has been the scene of a number of gang-related shootings over the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Tensions are running high in the Factreton community, Kensington, following yet another shooting in which four people were wounded.

Several shots rang out shortly after 9 am on Thursday night.

The Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF)'s Cheslyn Steenberg said: “The Kensington CPF condemns the shooting of four people whom we believe belong to the same family and household. They’ve been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment and they’re recovering well.”

The CPF will head a community picket in the area on Sunday in protest against the ongoing violence.