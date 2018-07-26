Zim youth call on Mnangagwa to create jobs
The Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from Robert Mugabe after nearly four-decades of rule and he now faces Nelson Chamisa, who appears to be popular with the youth.
HARARE – Young people on the streets of Zimbabwe say bringing about change to the country will require more than just a new face but a new party at the helm
When Mnangagwa first addressed Zimbabweans upon his return from exile, following the successful military-led removal of Mugabe from government last November, he made a call for the government to create more jobs.
It’s now July 2018, with just days before the election and this is what this 20-year-old Zimbabwean had to say.
“Everyone wants jobs.”
He says while they are thankful for the Zanu-PF's role in liberating the country, he believes Chamisa's MDC Alliance will help it reach its full economic potential.
In his campaign message, Mnangwagwa has promised to grow the economy and create employment.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
