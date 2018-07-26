Will motion of no confidence in De Lille go ahead today?

This is the second time the caucus has brought a motion of no confidence against Patricia De Lille, and many believe they can succeed this time.

CAPE TOWN - It’s still unclear whether a motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will go ahead on Thursday afternoon.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s city caucus is under instruction from its Federal Executive to withdraw the notice, but councillors appear to be split on whether to toe the line.

There's been fierce behind the scenes lobbying around whether to go ahead with a motion of no confidence in De Lille as a full council meeting proceeds to deal with the business of the city.

De Lille is tight-lipped on the issue, saying the party will make an announcement on her future later on Thursday.

It's understood Thursday morning's caucus meeting was heated as councillors bumped heads with DA's Federal Council chairperson James Selfe who addressed them.

Many are reportedly reluctant to heed the order to retract the notice of a motion of no confidence, which still appears on Thursday's council agenda.

The DA has not yet confirmed that it's struck a deal with De Lille which could see her remain in office while she faces a disciplinary hearing.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)