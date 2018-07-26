WC Education Dept to help Zwelihle learners catch up on schooling
Education MEC spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says that the department is still concerned about the safety of learners and staff in Zwelihle, despite apparent calm in the area.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will be offering help to learners in Zwelihle who've missed out on a week's worth of schooling.
Schools opened on Wednesday but are not yet fully operational, with few learners and teachers showing up.
Police officers are still maintaining a high presence in the area.
"A catch-up programme will be implemented to ensure that learners catch-up on the work that was lost over the last seven school days."
The SAPS has set up a base camp in Zwelihle, with officers on constant standby in case of flare-ups of violence.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised protest leaders that he'll discuss their issues with the Human Settlements Minister.
Protesting residents are frustrated because they claim that the Overstrand municipality has been delaying processes to deliver affordable housing.
The municipality and the Western Cape Human Settlements Department is in the process of buying three parcels of land for social housing purposes.
