[WATCH] Tour de France: Chris Froome crashes after police mistake him for fan
Chris Froome was left furious after being pulled off his bike by a police officer who mistook him for a fan.
JOHANNESBURG – Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome almost crashed out of the tournament after being knocked off his bike when a policeman mistook him for a fan on Stage 17.
Froome, a four-time champion, finished the stage in eighth place at 1:35 behind Colombian winner Nairo Quintana and 48 seconds behind teammate and overall leader Geraint Thomas.
In frustration, Froome then swore at the cop.
Froome was very angry: “Fuck you!” @BorjaCuadrado @ProCyclingStats @DiarioMarca_ @diarioas @CiclismoInter @teledeporte @esport3 @pedrodelgadoweb @Eurosport @antoalix pic.twitter.com/2JEFpjCneM— Albert Secall (@albertsecall) July 25, 2018
