[WATCH] Tour de France: Chris Froome crashes after police mistake him for fan

Chris Froome was left furious after being pulled off his bike by a police officer who mistook him for a fan.

JOHANNESBURG – Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome almost crashed out of the tournament after being knocked off his bike when a policeman mistook him for a fan on Stage 17.

Froome, a four-time champion, finished the stage in eighth place at 1:35 behind Colombian winner Nairo Quintana and 48 seconds behind teammate and overall leader Geraint Thomas.

In frustration, Froome then swore at the cop.