No bonuses, no deal, says Numsa as Eskom negotiations stall

The employer and labour have been in talks for weeks now, with unions demanding increases above 8% while Eskom hovers around the 7% mark.

FILE: Numsa members picket outside Eskom headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members view Eskom’s decision to not pay bonuses as a declaration of war and deal breaker in the ongoing wage negotiations.

Eskom said at the weekend that it wouldn’t pay bonuses because of financial limitations.

The power utility said it had informed unions of its position on the matter, as the National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and Numsa continue deliberations with their members on two wage offers that Eskom has put on the table.

The employer and labour unions have been in talks for weeks now, with unions demanding increases above 8%, while Eskom hovers around the 7% mark.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu told 702's Karima Brown on Wednesday night that their members will not budge from the demand for a deal that includes bonuses.

“Like we said earlier, if the issue of bonuses can’t be resolved, our members will give us the mandate on what we’re going to do next.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

