Treasury: Relevant individuals will be called to testify at PIC inquiry

Finance Nhlanhla Nene announced the establishment of the inquiry on Wednesday which will investigate corruption allegations against top pic members.

FILE: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. PIcture: GCIS
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Treasury says relevant individuals will be called to testify at the independent inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Finance Nhlanhla Nene announced the establishment of the inquiry on Wednesday which will investigate corruption allegations against top PIC members.

The inquiry is part of the measures that Nene announced on Monday to restore trust in the public entity.

The department says that the terms of refence of the inquiry will be released in due time.

The department's Jabulani Sikhakhane says part of the measures taken by the minister is a forensic investigation against certain executives at the PIC.

“The forensic investigation is very specific. It deals with the allegations against certain PIC executives and the idea is to look into investigating them.”

The PIC has caught the public's attention recently, mainly for allegations against CEO Dan Matjila that he awarded a loan to his alleged romantic partner for her business.

Nene earlier this month said he was opposing the United Democratic Movement's demand to immediately suspend Matjila.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

