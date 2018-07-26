Popular Topics
Transport unions headed to CCMA over wage disputes

Truck drivers, couriers and cash-in-transit guards are demanding a 10.6% salary increase for the next three years; Employers say they can only afford a 6% hike.

Cash-in-transit vans drive in convoy during their go slow in Johannesburg on 12 June 2018. Picture: @Tlixxy/Twitter via @EWNTraffic
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Unions representing workers in the road freight and logistics industry are headed to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over wage disputes.

Truck drivers, couriers and cash-in-transit guards are demanding a 10.6% salary increase for the next three years.

Employers say they can only afford a 6% hike.

Unions have made a number of other demands which include that foreign nationals be limited to 25% of the overall workforce in each company in the sector.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's Zanele Sabela says they're also calling for extra security for cash-in-transit employees.

“The people that usually rob them have big guns, so we want them to be safe and we want each vehicle to have at least three people in it. One is on guard, the other is driving and the last one is maybe loading the ATM.”

Popular in Local

Comments

