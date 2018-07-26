Train on fire at Retreat station
This is the second train fire in the city in less than a week.
CAPE TOWN - A train has caught fire in Cape Town, this time in Retreat.
"We have received confirmation that yet another train is on fire at Retreat station. At the moment details are sketchy."
Metrorail's Riana Scott adds that firefighters are still trying to extinguish the blaze.
An eyewitness explains what he saw: "I'm standing in Retreat main road and I can see that [the fire] from where I'm standing. There's plenty of smoke..."
Several coaches were gutted in a blaze at Cape Town station over the weekend, causing R30 million in damage.
