Thales set to approach courts to apply for permanent stay of prosecution

French arms firm Thales’ legal team is expected to tell the High Court on Friday that it is preparing to launch an application for a stay of prosecution.

PRETORIA – It appears that French arms dealer Thales will now approach the courts to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution after the National Prosecuting Authority rejected its representations to withdraw the corruption case it faces.

The firm is the co-accused in the matter involving former President Jacob Zuma.

The case is due back in court in the Durban High Court on Friday.

The company took the same approach in 2009, arguing that it would not get a fair trial.

Months later, then prosecutions boss Mokotedi Mpshe dropped the case against Zuma, and as a result, Thales, after reviewing the so-called spy tapes.

A new legal team will represent Zuma on Friday after he dumped his long-time attorney Michael Hulley earlier this month.

The State has told the court it will be ready to go to trial in November.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)