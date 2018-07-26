Suspected self-immolation near US Embassy in China - state media
A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke after an apparent explosion.
BEIJING - Chinese police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline on Thursday in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the US Embassy, the state-run Global Times reported, amid reports of an explosion.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke after an apparent explosion.
Another witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off.
US embassy officials did not immediately comment.
Popular in World
-
Shashi Naidoo to arrive back in SA after being barred from Israel
-
Man vandalises Trump's Hollywood sidewalk star with a pickaxe
-
Man who encouraged attack on Prince George gets life in jail
-
BRICS leaders brace for protests
-
BRICS nations by the numbers
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.