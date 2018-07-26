Suspected self-immolation near US Embassy in China - state media

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

Suspected self-immolation near US Embassy in China - state media

A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke after an apparent explosion.

FILE: China Police. Picture: supplied.
FILE: China Police. Picture: supplied.
7 hours ago

BEIJING - Chinese police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline on Thursday in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the US Embassy, the state-run Global Times reported, amid reports of an explosion.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke after an apparent explosion.

Another witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off.

US embassy officials did not immediately comment.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA