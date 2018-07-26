Suspect appears in court for murder of Khayelitsha girl (4)
Dozens of Khayelitsha residents gathered at the local magistrates court on Thursday morning ahead of Andile Gamda's apperance.
CAPE TOWN - A man has appeared in court for the murder of a Khayelitsha girl.
Dozens of Khayelitsha residents gathered at the local magistrates court on Thursday morning ahead of Andile Gamda's appearance.
Uyathandwa Stuurman (4) disappeared while playing at her grandparents home in Makhaza on Monday evening.
Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later.
It's become all too common outside Cape Town's courts - protesters venting their anger over child killings.
Inside the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court people have filled the benches in courtroom one's public gallery.
A woman says that residents are hurt and angry.
"This is heartbreaking for all of us, for all the mothers because you don't expect your child to be killed by a man after you have carried that child for nine months."
Members of the Harare Community Policing Forum have prepared a memorandum which will be handed to the court.
The document stresses that there's no place for child killers in Khayelitsha.
#ChildMurder Residents chanting outside court. LI pic.twitter.com/4nRMVVaHB5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
#ChildMurder Residents calling for “No Bail!” LI pic.twitter.com/uA4LFs13cq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
