Sir Elton John hails royal wedding 'progress'
Sir Elton John thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding showed "progress" is being made.
LONDON – Sir Elton John had a "wonderful" time at Prince Harry's wedding to the Duchess of Sussex and thinks the ceremony marked a great deal of "progress".
The 72-year-old singer and his husband David Furnish were among the guests when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May and he thinks it is "amazing" so many cultures were represented in the ceremony.
Speaking to CNN, he said: "It was very, very wonderful to be there.
"To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher - it felt like a party. And it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god!"
"To be at the first multiracial royal wedding in Britain - amazing."
The Tiny Dancer hitmaker also praised how much has changed with the royal family after they happily welcomed divorcee Meghan - who was previously married to Trevor Engelson - into the fold, and credited Queen Elizabeth for the modernisation.
He said: "I think the queen had a lot to do with it. I think she's been magnificent. It was a wonderful thing to be at."
And filmmaker David found the wedding very "inspiring" because it was clear how in love the couple are.
He gushed: "What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that's what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day."
After the couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the Rocket Man singer - who was a friend of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - performed a number of his hits at their reception.
A royal spokesperson confirmed at the time: Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."
