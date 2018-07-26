Sir Alex Ferguson speaks for the first time since brain surgery
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has thanked the medics that helped him through his brain haemorrhage surgery.
Sir Alex suffered bleeding in his brain in May this year and was hospitalised.
He has made a full recovery from the incident.
Manchester United shared the message.
On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2018
Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how.
Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e
