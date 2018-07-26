Sir Alex Ferguson speaks for the first time since brain surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has thanked the medics that helped him through his brain haemorrhage surgery.

Sir Alex suffered bleeding in his brain in May this year and was hospitalised.

He has made a full recovery from the incident.

Manchester United shared the message.