Saftu backs march against gender-based violence

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has given its full support for a proposed shutdown on 1 August against gender-based violence.

The union says anyone who abuses a woman must be punished severely.

Spokesperson Patrick Craven has urged members to join in on marches across the country, including one to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and to Parliament in Cape Town.

“It’s becoming more and more intolerable. So many women in South Africa are the victims of abuse, assault and even murder.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)