SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding in CT on Friday

Heavy rainfall is expected over Cape Town and the Grabouw area between 4h00 and 11h00.

CAPE TOWN - There are warnings of possible flooding in Cape Town on Friday.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: "The South African Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Management Centre that Cape Town will experience quick heavy downpours of rain that may lead to localised flooding in low lying areas and roads.

She added that the Disaster Risk Management Centre together with other city services would remain watchful during this period.