SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding in CT on Friday

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding in CT on Friday

Heavy rainfall is expected over Cape Town and the Grabouw area between 4h00 and 11h00.

FILE: Earlier in July Cape Town heavy rain left the streets of Hanover Park flooded. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
FILE: Earlier in July Cape Town heavy rain left the streets of Hanover Park flooded. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There are warnings of possible flooding in Cape Town on Friday.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Cape Town and the Grabouw area between 4h00 and 11h00.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: "The South African Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Management Centre that Cape Town will experience quick heavy downpours of rain that may lead to localised flooding in low lying areas and roads.

She added that the Disaster Risk Management Centre together with other city services would remain watchful during this period.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA