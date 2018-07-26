SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding in CT on Friday
Heavy rainfall is expected over Cape Town and the Grabouw area between 4h00 and 11h00.
CAPE TOWN - There are warnings of possible flooding in Cape Town on Friday.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Cape Town and the Grabouw area between 4h00 and 11h00.
Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: "The South African Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Management Centre that Cape Town will experience quick heavy downpours of rain that may lead to localised flooding in low lying areas and roads.
She added that the Disaster Risk Management Centre together with other city services would remain watchful during this period.
Warning: 27 July 2018: Significant rainfall leading to localised flooding expected in Cape Metro, Overberg, Cape Winelands, coastal areas of Eden District of Western Cape tomorrow (Friday). pic.twitter.com/FlUGhf5Czw— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 26, 2018
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.