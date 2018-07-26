Repairs at Retreat Station underway following another train fire
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says limited bus services are operating between Steurhof and Steenberg.
CAPE TOWN - Technicians are still busy repairing damaged infrastructure at Retreat Train Station in Cape Town.
Earlier on Thursday, four carriages were torched by yet another train fire.
Trains from Cape Town terminate at Steurhof Station in Plumstead.
“The recovery crews are still busy at Retreat and the shuttle services remain in place until further notice.”
The train shuttle service will operate between Steenberg and Fish Hoek, as well as between Fish Hoek and Simon's Town.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
