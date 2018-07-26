RandReport: Rand falls as dollar bulls return; stocks higher

At 1445 GMT the rand was 1.01% weaker at 13.2400 per dollar, compared to the previous session’s more than one month best of 13.1000.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped on Thursday as the dollar regained momentum with the trade war pendulum swinging against emerging markets after the United States and Europe struck an agreement, prompting some profit-taking on the currency’s recent rally.

On the bourse, shares rose in line with global markets which hit a four-month high on EU-US trade breakthrough hopes.

At 1445 GMT the rand was 1.01% weaker at 13.2400 per dollar, compared to the previous session’s more than one month best of 13.1000, a rally prompted by a bear squeeze as investors short the currency looked to cover positions.

“The rand weakened slightly on profit taking at the start of Thursday’s session after gains recorded in the previous few days,” said analysts at Continuum Economics.

“We think that the currency will continue to depreciate in the near term,” they added.

The dollar index was up 0.3%, climbing off a 2-week trough.

Before Thursday’s dip, the rand gained for three consecutive sessions to its firmest since 14 June, buoyed by news of a $14.7 billion investment by China in South Africa as well as broad demand for EM currencies.

The rally, which makes the rand the second best-performing EM unit month-to-date, took some traders by surprise, leading to some quick buying that pushed the rand past key resistance at 13.20.

“Back above 13.22 and you could see a quick scurry for offers to cover those short-term short positions generated by yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) move,” said chief trader at Standard Bank Warrick Butler.

Bonds were firmer, with yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 2.5 basis points to 8.615%.

The blue-chip Top-40 index closed up 0.76% at 50,703 points, while the broader All-Share index rose 0.63% to 56,743 points.

Embattled retailer Steinhoff rose more than 9% after it said that lenders to its subsidiary Hemisphere agreed to hold off their debt claims.

Steinhoff shares closed 1.63% firmer to R2.49.

Miner Harmony Gold gained 1.38% to R22.11 after it reported that its Hidden valley operation reached commercial levels of production in the month of June 2018.

Fellow miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum rose 3.44% to R25.87 after it flagged a narrower interim headline loss per share.