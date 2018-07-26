Rand steady as positive sentiment holds, dollar slips
The dollar slipped on Thursday as immediate concerns about global trade tensions ebbed after the United States and the European Union agreed to begin talks to lower tariffs.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was steady firm early on Thursday, with sentiment towards the currency bolstered by events at a summit of BRICS nations.
At 0630 the rand was trading at R13.1150 to the dollar, a slight retreat from its New York close of R13.1075.
Producer Price Inflation data is due at 0930 GMT while BRICS leaders meet for a second day in Johannesburg.
The dollar slipped on Thursday as immediate concerns about global trade tensions ebbed after the United States and the European Union agreed to begin talks to lower tariffs.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark paper due in 2026 was down 0.65 basis points to 8.580%.
Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.19%.
Popular in Business
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
-
ANC wants private investment in Eskom
-
SA cannot afford major nuclear expansion - top ANC official
-
No bonuses, no deal, says Numsa as Eskom negotiations stall
-
BRICS leaders brace for protests
-
Gautrain workers threaten strike as wage talks deadlock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.