Ramaphosa: Technological advances can bring new ways of service delivery

President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the remarks, he says the economic development of all BRICS countries have been affected by technological advancements.

President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the open session with BRICS Heads of State & Government at the 10th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The impact of rapidly moving technological developments has formed the focus of discussions between BRICS leaders in Sandton on Thursday afternoon with heads of state agreeing more preparation is needed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the remarks, saying the economic development of all BRICS countries have been affected by technological advancements.

As president of the host nation of this year’s BRICS summit, Ramaphosa spoke first, saying technological advances can bring new ways of service delivery.

He says as a result of the fast-paced technological developments, a large part of the workforce needs to be reskilled.

Ramaphosa urged BRICS nations to look to the future and added that the fourth industrial revolution provides a new opportunity for emerging economies.

His comments were widely reiterated by other BRICS leaders who spoke after him.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

