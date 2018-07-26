Ramaphosa: Technological advances can bring new ways of service delivery
President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the remarks, he says the economic development of all BRICS countries have been affected by technological advancements.
JOHANNESBURG - The impact of rapidly moving technological developments has formed the focus of discussions between BRICS leaders in Sandton on Thursday afternoon with heads of state agreeing more preparation is needed.
President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the remarks, saying the economic development of all BRICS countries have been affected by technological advancements.
As president of the host nation of this year’s BRICS summit, Ramaphosa spoke first, saying technological advances can bring new ways of service delivery.
He says as a result of the fast-paced technological developments, a large part of the workforce needs to be reskilled.
Ramaphosa urged BRICS nations to look to the future and added that the fourth industrial revolution provides a new opportunity for emerging economies.
His comments were widely reiterated by other BRICS leaders who spoke after him.
#BRICS2018 Ramaphosa says we need to look to the future and put ourselves at the forefront of the extraordinary changes. QH pic.twitter.com/wUBvIGdPvZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
