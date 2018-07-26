Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal

Former President Jacob Zuma and Vladimir Putin enjoyed close relations and it was under his watch that South Africa entered into a nuclear deal with Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought up the nuclear deal in his first meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say he was "frank" in reminding South Africa that an intergovernmental agreement has been signed between the two countries on nuclear.

But Ramaphosa responded by saying South Africa is committed to an energy mix.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says the nuclear deal was discussed at the bilateral meeting held between Putin and Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Diko says Ramaphosa noted that South Africa’s dire economic situation means the nuclear deal can’t go forward.

Former President Jacob Zuma and Putin enjoyed close relations and it was under his watch that South Africa entered into a nuclear deal with Russia.

Diko would not comment on the relations between Ramaphosa and the Russian strongman, only saying relations between the two countries are solid.

