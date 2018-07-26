Putin hopes for closer ties between BRICS nations in digital economy
He's told the gathering that the fourth industrial revolution affects all developing nations and the task now is to stimulate investment.
JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the BRICS forum in Sandton he hopes closer partnerships between the group's members in the digital economy will bring further development.
Putin also says he supports the creation of regional centres for a BRICS Bank and would like to discuss the possibility of having an office in Russia.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
