Probe into Boksburg shopping centre fire underway

A section of the shopping complex caught alight - which resulted in three shops being completely destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are investigating the cause of a blaze which ripped through the East Rand Retail Park in Boksburg on Thursday.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services' William Ntladi says: “We are now doing checks inside the structure, cooling off all the hotspots and we have protected other structures around. We can confirm now that the fire is totally under control.”

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni police are closely monitoring a service delivery protest near Olifantsfontein.

Demonstrations turned violent earlier on Thursday; two trucks and another vehicle were set alight on the M57.