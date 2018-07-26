Police close to breakthrough in deadly KZN mass taxi shooting

The members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association were ambushed at the weekend while travelling from a colleague's funeral.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they are close to a breakthrough in the fatal shooting of 12 taxi drivers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association were ambushed at the weekend while travelling from a colleague's funeral.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murders and appeared in court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to next week.

The police's Vish Naidoo says the investigation is at a sensitive stage.

“We’re at an advanced stage of the investigation and a breakthrough is very close. That’s all I can say for now.”

The victims were killed by unknown attackers, who sprayed their minibus with bullets in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

Seventeen people were in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

The group was returning from the funeral of a colleague, who is also said to have been shot dead.

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) insisted that it is in control of the industry despite numerous cases of violence in the taxi sector.

Just two weeks ago, the chairperson of the Armsta taxi association Sam Budzwa was shot dead in Sandton.

Santaco President Philip Taaibosch says: “We’re in control of the industry. We don’t know what has happened. We need to also go down to the ground in order to investigate.”

A memorial service will be held for the drivers at the Rabie Ridge community hall near Ivory Park this afternoon.