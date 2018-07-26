[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Previewing the 2018 varsity football season

Ahmed Kajee & Michael Pedro | EWN Sport's Pitchside Podcast brings you all the latest updates from the world of varsity sports. In its inaugural season, Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro present you with all the results, fixtures and talking points throughout the 2018 varsity football season. If you're looking for the stars of tomorrow, you'll find them featured here first.