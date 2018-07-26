Pikitup appeals to residents to keep dogs away from its staff
Pikitup management says although no major incidents have been reported yet, workers are often left with torn overalls and small wounds after being bitten by dogs.
JOHANNESBURG - Pikitup says many of its employees responsible for waste collection have been bitten by dogs and it is appealing to Johannesburg residents to keep their canines inside their yards.
Spokesperson Virgil James says: “When staff is bitten by dogs, they obviously have to stay off work for a few days and that affects waste refuse removal cycle because we have people who aren't able to go and remove refuse.”
