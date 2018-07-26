Pavard wonder strike voted best goal of World Cup

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

Pavard wonder strike voted best goal of World Cup

Benjamin Pavard’s swerving strike from the edge of the area in France’s round of 16 win over Argentina in Kazan has been voted the best goal of the World Cup finals, FIFA have said.

France's Benjamin Pavard strikes his goal. Picture: @BenPavard28/Twitter
France's Benjamin Pavard strikes his goal. Picture: @BenPavard28/Twitter
4 hours ago

REUTERS - Benjamin Pavard’s swerving strike from the edge of the area in France’s round of 16 win over Argentina in Kazan has been voted the best goal of the World Cup finals, FIFA have said.

France were trailing 2-1 and heading out of the tournament until the relatively unknown full back got on the end of Lucas Hernandez’s over-cooked cross on the edge of the area.

Leaning back and striking the ball on the half volley with the outside of his boot, Pavard generated vicious top spin which took it beyond the reach of Argentina goalkeeper Franco Armani.

France went on to win the match 4-3 and then claimed the World Cup for the second time with a victory over Croatia in the final in Moscow.

Pavard’s strike beat out 17 other goals, including a stunning long-range effort from Argentina’s Angel Di Maria in the same match, to win the award after a vote by fans, FIFA said.

“Proud, honoured, and always a little bit hard to believe,” Pavard said in a Twitter post in French.

Juan Fernando Quintero’s free kick for Colombia against Japan, a side-footed shot which went under the defensive wall and in off the hands of the goalkeeper, was second in the voting.

Quintero’s international team mate James Rodriguez won the vote for the best goal of the 2014 tournament in Brazil with his chest down and volley from 30 yards against Uruguay.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA