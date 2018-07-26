Pakistan's Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election
Supporters of jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif said there were problems with the vote count and the process was an assault on democracy in a country that has a history of military rule.
ISLAMABAD - Former cricket star Imran Khan declared victory on Thursday in Pakistan’s general election, as a partial count gave him a big lead but final results were delayed and opponents alleged vote rigging.
“This will be the first government that will not carry out any political victimisation,” Khan said in a speech on Thursday.
Supporters of jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif said there were problems with the vote count and the process was an assault on democracy in a country that has a history of military rule.
Popular in World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.