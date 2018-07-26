Pakistan's Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election

Supporters of jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif said there were problems with the vote count and the process was an assault on democracy in a country that has a history of military rule.

ISLAMABAD - Former cricket star Imran Khan declared victory on Thursday in Pakistan’s general election, as a partial count gave him a big lead but final results were delayed and opponents alleged vote rigging.

“This will be the first government that will not carry out any political victimisation,” Khan said in a speech on Thursday.

