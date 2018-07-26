Pair nabbed for drug possession in Bellville
Officers also recovered an electronic scale, 14 cellphones and cash in various currencies amounting to just over R22,000.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested for drug possession in Bellville.
The City of Cape Town's Metro Police and Law Enforcement Units searched premises in Voortrekker Road and found more than 1,500 mandrax tablets, crushed mandrax, tik and rocks on Wednesday.
The city's Ruth Solomons said: “The total estimated value of the drugs, cellphones and cash was R100,000. Two suspects, a 41-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs and were detained at the Bellville Station.”
